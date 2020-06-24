Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9509 Night Star Drive B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9509 Night Star Drive B
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9509 Night Star Drive B
9509 Night Star Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9509 Night Star Drive, Austin, TX 78617
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Duplex located within 5 minutes of Austin International Airport and within 20 minute drive to downtown. Del Valle ISD - New flooring in bedrooms
2 unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9509 Night Star Drive B have any available units?
9509 Night Star Drive B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9509 Night Star Drive B have?
Some of 9509 Night Star Drive B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9509 Night Star Drive B currently offering any rent specials?
9509 Night Star Drive B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9509 Night Star Drive B pet-friendly?
No, 9509 Night Star Drive B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 9509 Night Star Drive B offer parking?
Yes, 9509 Night Star Drive B offers parking.
Does 9509 Night Star Drive B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9509 Night Star Drive B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9509 Night Star Drive B have a pool?
No, 9509 Night Star Drive B does not have a pool.
Does 9509 Night Star Drive B have accessible units?
No, 9509 Night Star Drive B does not have accessible units.
Does 9509 Night Star Drive B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9509 Night Star Drive B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Spoke at South Shore
2323 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Avonmora
4501 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Forest Park Apartment Homes
1088 Park Plz
Austin, TX 78753
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd
Austin, TX 78732
Somerset Townhomes
6800 Austin Center Blvd
Austin, TX 78731
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
9345 E Hwy 290
Austin, TX 78724
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin