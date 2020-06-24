All apartments in Austin
9509 Night Star Drive B
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

9509 Night Star Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9509 Night Star Drive, Austin, TX 78617

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Duplex located within 5 minutes of Austin International Airport and within 20 minute drive to downtown. Del Valle ISD - New flooring in bedrooms
2 unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9509 Night Star Drive B have any available units?
9509 Night Star Drive B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9509 Night Star Drive B have?
Some of 9509 Night Star Drive B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9509 Night Star Drive B currently offering any rent specials?
9509 Night Star Drive B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9509 Night Star Drive B pet-friendly?
No, 9509 Night Star Drive B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9509 Night Star Drive B offer parking?
Yes, 9509 Night Star Drive B offers parking.
Does 9509 Night Star Drive B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9509 Night Star Drive B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9509 Night Star Drive B have a pool?
No, 9509 Night Star Drive B does not have a pool.
Does 9509 Night Star Drive B have accessible units?
No, 9509 Night Star Drive B does not have accessible units.
Does 9509 Night Star Drive B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9509 Night Star Drive B has units with dishwashers.
