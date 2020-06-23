Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym new construction pet friendly

New Construction For Rent in North Austin, 9507 Gynerium Dr - This Newly constructed beauty is now available for lease. Be the first to lease this exceptional property located in the highly sought after area in North Austin. This 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home offers all the modern conveniences of latest and greatest to offer in new construction. Quartz countertops, upgraded backsplash, and high end stainless appliance round out the open concept kitchen. The 2 story living room makes for a grand and majestic entertaining area. The master bedroom and ensuite provides ample space and the walk in shower is a dream in any home.



Situated next to the 45 toll and Parmer lane your 2 blocks from the transit rail system that will take you to downtown Austin and back. In addition, your only 2 miles from Lakeline mall and all the dining and entertainment spots. Your literally within a 2 minute drive to HEB, Alamo Draft House, Sams, Life Time Fitness, and more. You can't beat the location and ease of access to everything.



Don't miss this opportunity



No Cats Allowed



