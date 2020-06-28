Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A
9412 Teasdale Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9412 Teasdale Terrace, Austin, TX 78753
Windsor Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5093444)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A have any available units?
9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A offer parking?
No, 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A have a pool?
No, 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A have accessible units?
No, 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
