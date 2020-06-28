All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A

9412 Teasdale Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Windsor Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9412 Teasdale Terrace, Austin, TX 78753
Windsor Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5093444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A have any available units?
9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A offer parking?
No, 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A have a pool?
No, 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A have accessible units?
No, 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 9412 Teasdale Terrace Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Eleven
811 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
Enfield Court Apartments
2606 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
The Villas
9036 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78751
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Ellie
2900 Sunridge Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin