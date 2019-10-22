Rent Calculator
Last updated August 5 2019 at 5:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9412 Lightwood Cove
9412 Lightwood Cove
·
No Longer Available
Location
9412 Lightwood Cove, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 3218; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2595.00; IMRID16613
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9412 Lightwood Cove have any available units?
9412 Lightwood Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9412 Lightwood Cove have?
Some of 9412 Lightwood Cove's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9412 Lightwood Cove currently offering any rent specials?
9412 Lightwood Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 Lightwood Cove pet-friendly?
No, 9412 Lightwood Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 9412 Lightwood Cove offer parking?
Yes, 9412 Lightwood Cove offers parking.
Does 9412 Lightwood Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9412 Lightwood Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 Lightwood Cove have a pool?
No, 9412 Lightwood Cove does not have a pool.
Does 9412 Lightwood Cove have accessible units?
No, 9412 Lightwood Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 Lightwood Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9412 Lightwood Cove has units with dishwashers.
