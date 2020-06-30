Rent Calculator
Austin, TX
9404 Beechnut Dr
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:06 AM
9404 Beechnut Dr
9404 Beachnut Drive
No Longer Available
9404 Beachnut Drive, Austin, TX 78748
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 story, 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, family room, kitchen with granite counters, all appliances included, private backyard.
Southwest area, Sage Meadow Community
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9404 Beechnut Dr have any available units?
9404 Beechnut Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9404 Beechnut Dr have?
Some of 9404 Beechnut Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9404 Beechnut Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9404 Beechnut Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9404 Beechnut Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9404 Beechnut Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 9404 Beechnut Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9404 Beechnut Dr offers parking.
Does 9404 Beechnut Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9404 Beechnut Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9404 Beechnut Dr have a pool?
No, 9404 Beechnut Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9404 Beechnut Dr have accessible units?
No, 9404 Beechnut Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9404 Beechnut Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9404 Beechnut Dr has units with dishwashers.
