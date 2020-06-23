9400 Jenaro CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool tennis court

5 BEDROOM HOME in Canyon Creek feeding to Four Points Middle School/Vandegrift High School too, unlike most of subdivision! Spacious Floor Plan in NEWER than Average Home in Canyon Creek. Upgrades include Granite, SS, Crown Molding, Travertine, Luxurious Master Bath & MORE! In-Law Plan with secondary Bedroom Downstairs near Full Bath. 3 Living Areas including Formal, Family Room w/Fireplace, and Upstairs Loft/LR/Gameroom. Private Backyard. Beautiful Community Pool, Park, Tennis Courts and Trails. HURRY!