9400 Jenaro CT
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

9400 Jenaro CT

9400 Jenaro Court · No Longer Available
Location

9400 Jenaro Court, Austin, TX 78726

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
tennis court
5 BEDROOM HOME in Canyon Creek feeding to Four Points Middle School/Vandegrift High School too, unlike most of subdivision! Spacious Floor Plan in NEWER than Average Home in Canyon Creek. Upgrades include Granite, SS, Crown Molding, Travertine, Luxurious Master Bath & MORE! In-Law Plan with secondary Bedroom Downstairs near Full Bath. 3 Living Areas including Formal, Family Room w/Fireplace, and Upstairs Loft/LR/Gameroom. Private Backyard. Beautiful Community Pool, Park, Tennis Courts and Trails. HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 Jenaro CT have any available units?
9400 Jenaro CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9400 Jenaro CT have?
Some of 9400 Jenaro CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 Jenaro CT currently offering any rent specials?
9400 Jenaro CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 Jenaro CT pet-friendly?
No, 9400 Jenaro CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9400 Jenaro CT offer parking?
No, 9400 Jenaro CT does not offer parking.
Does 9400 Jenaro CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9400 Jenaro CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 Jenaro CT have a pool?
Yes, 9400 Jenaro CT has a pool.
Does 9400 Jenaro CT have accessible units?
No, 9400 Jenaro CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 Jenaro CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 Jenaro CT has units with dishwashers.
