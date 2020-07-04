Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge 24hr maintenance

940 Springdale Rd Available 06/10/20 Quaint Cottage Style 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Popular East Austin - Quaint Cottage Style 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Popular East Austin ~ Near Airport Blvd & Springdale Rd ~ Beautiful Wood Flooring ~ Updated Kitchen with Corian Countertops & Tile Backsplash ~ Updated Windows w/2" Blinds throughout ~ Tankless Water-heater ~ HUGE Fenced Pet-Friendly Backyard ~ Close to Downtown/Entertainment/Dining & Major Employers ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting



(RLNE4032689)