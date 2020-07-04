All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

940 Springdale Rd

940 Springdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

940 Springdale Road, Austin, TX 78702
Govalle

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
940 Springdale Rd Available 06/10/20 Quaint Cottage Style 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Popular East Austin - Quaint Cottage Style 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Popular East Austin ~ Near Airport Blvd & Springdale Rd ~ Beautiful Wood Flooring ~ Updated Kitchen with Corian Countertops & Tile Backsplash ~ Updated Windows w/2" Blinds throughout ~ Tankless Water-heater ~ HUGE Fenced Pet-Friendly Backyard ~ Close to Downtown/Entertainment/Dining & Major Employers ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting

(RLNE4032689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Springdale Rd have any available units?
940 Springdale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 Springdale Rd have?
Some of 940 Springdale Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Springdale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
940 Springdale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Springdale Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Springdale Rd is pet friendly.
Does 940 Springdale Rd offer parking?
No, 940 Springdale Rd does not offer parking.
Does 940 Springdale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Springdale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Springdale Rd have a pool?
No, 940 Springdale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 940 Springdale Rd have accessible units?
No, 940 Springdale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Springdale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 Springdale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

