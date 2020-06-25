All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 935 La Posada Unit 142.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
935 La Posada Unit 142
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

935 La Posada Unit 142

935 La Posada Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
St. Johns
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

935 La Posada Dr, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Move-in ASAP: remodeled 1 bed / 1 bath with luxury amenities - Newly renovated 1 bed/ 1 bath at The Flats at 935 Condos. Contemporary finishes include: open floor plan, natural stone counters, brand new SS appliances, subway tile, recessed lighting & wood-burning fireplace, granite vanity, modern walk-in shower. Mins to Mueller, DT, Airport, UT, Domain, hospitals, restaurants, shopping & Metro. In unit combo washer/dryer. Clubhouse incl: fitness center, pool, outdoor lounge, other amenities. Won't last long!

Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

(RLNE4080160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 La Posada Unit 142 have any available units?
935 La Posada Unit 142 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 La Posada Unit 142 have?
Some of 935 La Posada Unit 142's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 La Posada Unit 142 currently offering any rent specials?
935 La Posada Unit 142 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 La Posada Unit 142 pet-friendly?
No, 935 La Posada Unit 142 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 935 La Posada Unit 142 offer parking?
No, 935 La Posada Unit 142 does not offer parking.
Does 935 La Posada Unit 142 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 La Posada Unit 142 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 La Posada Unit 142 have a pool?
Yes, 935 La Posada Unit 142 has a pool.
Does 935 La Posada Unit 142 have accessible units?
No, 935 La Posada Unit 142 does not have accessible units.
Does 935 La Posada Unit 142 have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 La Posada Unit 142 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timbercreek Apartments
614 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street
Austin, TX 78705
Spanish Trails
4520 Bennett Avenue
Austin, TX 78751
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Austin, TX 78741
Windsor South Lamar
809 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
District 53
600 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Ellie
2900 Sunridge Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin