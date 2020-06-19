9311 Old Bee Caves Road

Amenities
Years. So many years it took. After overcoming endless exams, papers, crushing self doubt, you have finally graduated from the Wonderfully Wacky and Somewhat Random School of Pragmatic Wizardry with a degree in Super Sweet Apartment Making. To show off your hard won excellence you've wizarded into existence this State of the Art Mansion Like Countryside Palace of Awesome. It's resplendently decorated with the finest of design features like walk in closets and large basin gooseneck sinks. All of your former classmates and peers weep in knowing that they will never achieve the wizardly magnificence that you now consider normal.
Apartment Amenities
Island Kitchens
Granite Countertops
Large Walk In Showers
Washer/Dryer Included
Community Amenities
Elevator
Resort Style Pool
Grilling Stations
On-Site Storage
Tanning Ledge
Towel Service
Covered Parking
Detached Garages
Controlled Access Gates
Professional On-Site Team
Complimentary Coffee Bar
Poolside Outdoor Cabanas
Billiard & Shuffle Board Tables
Fenced Dog Run with Washing Station
Door to Door Valet Trash Service
24-Hour State of the Art Fitness Center
Complimentary Wi-Fi in Clubhouse & Pool
Conference Room with LCD Presentation TV
Business Center with Mac Computers