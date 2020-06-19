9311 Old Bee Caves Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Years. So many years it took. After overcoming endless exams, papers, crushing self doubt, you have finally graduated from the Wonderfully Wacky and Somewhat Random School of Pragmatic Wizardry with a degree in Super Sweet Apartment Making. To show off your hard won excellence you've wizarded into existence this State of the Art Mansion Like Countryside Palace of Awesome. It's resplendently decorated with the finest of design features like walk in closets and large basin gooseneck sinks. All of your former classmates and peers weep in knowing that they will never achieve the wizardly magnificence that you now consider normal.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Island Kitchens



Granite Countertops



Large Walk In Showers



Washer/Dryer Included



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Elevator



Resort Style Pool



Grilling Stations



On-Site Storage



Tanning Ledge



Towel Service



Covered Parking



Detached Garages



Controlled Access Gates



Professional On-Site Team



Complimentary Coffee Bar



Poolside Outdoor Cabanas



Billiard & Shuffle Board Tables



Fenced Dog Run with Washing Station



Door to Door Valet Trash Service



24-Hour State of the Art Fitness Center



Complimentary Wi-Fi in Clubhouse & Pool



Conference Room with LCD Presentation TV



Business Center with Mac Computers



