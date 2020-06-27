3 Bedroom in Desirable South Austin - Beautiful home in desirable South Austin. Open floor plan with all bedrooms upstairs. Master with private bathroom and walk in closet. Covered patio and private back yard! HOA takes care of all lawn maintenance!
(RLNE4982950)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9307 Tanager Way have any available units?
9307 Tanager Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 9307 Tanager Way currently offering any rent specials?
9307 Tanager Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9307 Tanager Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9307 Tanager Way is pet friendly.
Does 9307 Tanager Way offer parking?
No, 9307 Tanager Way does not offer parking.
Does 9307 Tanager Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9307 Tanager Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9307 Tanager Way have a pool?
No, 9307 Tanager Way does not have a pool.
Does 9307 Tanager Way have accessible units?
No, 9307 Tanager Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9307 Tanager Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9307 Tanager Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9307 Tanager Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9307 Tanager Way does not have units with air conditioning.