9305 Muskberry Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Close to Apple ~ Gorgeous home in sought after Avery Ranch on quiet cul-de-sac.Feeds Exemplary RRISD,near toll road,easy access to many major employers.Large,open family room w/wide plank wood floors+soaring two-story ceiling.Kitchen is a cook's dream w/abundant counter+cabinet space,decorative back-splash,gas cooking and a large dining room off to the side.Master is down w/wood floors, double vanities,walk-in closet.Bonus room upstairs use office/game room.Covered Back Porch ceiling fan.