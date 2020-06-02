All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 93 San Saba St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
93 San Saba St
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

93 San Saba St

93 San Saba Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Holly
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

93 San Saba Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5164442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 San Saba St have any available units?
93 San Saba St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 93 San Saba St currently offering any rent specials?
93 San Saba St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 San Saba St pet-friendly?
No, 93 San Saba St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 93 San Saba St offer parking?
No, 93 San Saba St does not offer parking.
Does 93 San Saba St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 San Saba St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 San Saba St have a pool?
No, 93 San Saba St does not have a pool.
Does 93 San Saba St have accessible units?
No, 93 San Saba St does not have accessible units.
Does 93 San Saba St have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 San Saba St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93 San Saba St have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 San Saba St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd
Austin, TX 78734
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Northland at the Arboretum
11500 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
24 Flats
1515 Palma Plz
Austin, TX 78703
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr
Austin, TX 78736
Nichols Park
5001 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin