Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:10 PM

929 East 54th Street

Location

929 East 54th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Ridgetop

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Wonderful kitchen open to the living space. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and walk in shower in the master bathroom. Xero scaped front yard. Great outdoor space and easy xeroscaped front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 East 54th Street have any available units?
929 East 54th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 929 East 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
929 East 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 East 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 929 East 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 929 East 54th Street offer parking?
No, 929 East 54th Street does not offer parking.
Does 929 East 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 East 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 East 54th Street have a pool?
No, 929 East 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 929 East 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 929 East 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 929 East 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 East 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 East 54th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 East 54th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

