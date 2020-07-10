929 East 54th Street

Wonderful kitchen open to the living space. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and walk in shower in the master bathroom. Xero scaped front yard. Great outdoor space and easy xeroscaped front yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
