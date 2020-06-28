All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

9216 Partridge CIR

9216 Partridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9216 Partridge Circle, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Quiet cul-de-sac, 4BR/2BA, large yard, charming, spacious single story, bright and cheerful. No carpet, All wood laminate. Convenient to amenities, 183, Arboretum, Domain, shopping, restaurants, DT, UT, Apple, etc!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9216 Partridge CIR have any available units?
9216 Partridge CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 9216 Partridge CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9216 Partridge CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9216 Partridge CIR pet-friendly?
No, 9216 Partridge CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9216 Partridge CIR offer parking?
No, 9216 Partridge CIR does not offer parking.
Does 9216 Partridge CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9216 Partridge CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9216 Partridge CIR have a pool?
No, 9216 Partridge CIR does not have a pool.
Does 9216 Partridge CIR have accessible units?
No, 9216 Partridge CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 9216 Partridge CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9216 Partridge CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9216 Partridge CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9216 Partridge CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
