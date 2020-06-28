9216 Partridge Circle, Austin, TX 78758 North Austin
Amenities
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Quiet cul-de-sac, 4BR/2BA, large yard, charming, spacious single story, bright and cheerful. No carpet, All wood laminate. Convenient to amenities, 183, Arboretum, Domain, shopping, restaurants, DT, UT, Apple, etc!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9216 Partridge CIR have any available units?
9216 Partridge CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 9216 Partridge CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9216 Partridge CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.