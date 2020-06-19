Rent Calculator
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM
1 of 10
921 Keith Ln
921 Keith Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
921 Keith Lane, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/17/19 Large 2-1 duplex with nice oak hardwoods, within walking distance to St. David's hospital, UT law, music and LBJ schools and straight shot to downtown.
(RLNE4891094)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 921 Keith Ln have any available units?
921 Keith Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 921 Keith Ln have?
Some of 921 Keith Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 921 Keith Ln currently offering any rent specials?
921 Keith Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Keith Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Keith Ln is pet friendly.
Does 921 Keith Ln offer parking?
Yes, 921 Keith Ln offers parking.
Does 921 Keith Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 Keith Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Keith Ln have a pool?
No, 921 Keith Ln does not have a pool.
Does 921 Keith Ln have accessible units?
No, 921 Keith Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Keith Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Keith Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
