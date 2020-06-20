9203 Kempler Drive - A

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Duplex in Highly Desirable South Austin! Completely Remodeled! Brand New Wood Floors and New Carpet in Bedrooms! Huge Fenced In Backyards with Mature Trees and NO Neighbors behind! Spacious Master Bedroom with HUGE Walk-In Closet! Updated Kitchen Opens to Family Room, Great for Entertaining! Attached Garage! Very Private and in a Cul-de-sac! Close to Downtown & Major Highways! Truly an Amazing Property, Don't Miss Out On This Opportunity!

Spacious Duplex is Hot Area of South Austin! Remodeled Kitchen with Updated Tile, Fixtures, and Cabinets! Spacious Master Bedroom with Huge Walk in Closet! Great Fenced In Wooded Backyard! Very Private with No Neighbors Behind You and in a Cul-de-Sac! Kitchen Opens to the Family Room, Great for Entertaining! Attached 1 car Garage! Close to Major Highways, Employers, Shopping, Dining! Easy Access to Downtown!