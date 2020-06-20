All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:42 AM

9203 Kempler Drive - A

9203 Kempler Drive · (512) 576-4488
Location

9203 Kempler Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Duplex in Highly Desirable South Austin! Completely Remodeled! Brand New Wood Floors and New Carpet in Bedrooms! Huge Fenced In Backyards with Mature Trees and NO Neighbors behind! Spacious Master Bedroom with HUGE Walk-In Closet! Updated Kitchen Opens to Family Room, Great for Entertaining! Attached Garage! Very Private and in a Cul-de-sac! Close to Downtown & Major Highways! Truly an Amazing Property, Don't Miss Out On This Opportunity!
Spacious Duplex is Hot Area of South Austin! Remodeled Kitchen with Updated Tile, Fixtures, and Cabinets! Spacious Master Bedroom with Huge Walk in Closet! Great Fenced In Wooded Backyard! Very Private with No Neighbors Behind You and in a Cul-de-Sac! Kitchen Opens to the Family Room, Great for Entertaining! Attached 1 car Garage! Close to Major Highways, Employers, Shopping, Dining! Easy Access to Downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9203 Kempler Drive - A have any available units?
9203 Kempler Drive - A has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9203 Kempler Drive - A have?
Some of 9203 Kempler Drive - A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9203 Kempler Drive - A currently offering any rent specials?
9203 Kempler Drive - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9203 Kempler Drive - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9203 Kempler Drive - A is pet friendly.
Does 9203 Kempler Drive - A offer parking?
Yes, 9203 Kempler Drive - A does offer parking.
Does 9203 Kempler Drive - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9203 Kempler Drive - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9203 Kempler Drive - A have a pool?
No, 9203 Kempler Drive - A does not have a pool.
Does 9203 Kempler Drive - A have accessible units?
No, 9203 Kempler Drive - A does not have accessible units.
Does 9203 Kempler Drive - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9203 Kempler Drive - A has units with dishwashers.
