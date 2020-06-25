All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 13 2019 at 5:53 PM

9202 United Kingdom DR

9202 United Kingdom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9202 United Kingdom Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful and Nicely maintained House close to schools and shopping. Beautiful and shaded Backyard. Applicants must be qualified with good credit and payment History, verifiable incomeWill Be Vacant on SUnday 05/05/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9202 United Kingdom DR have any available units?
9202 United Kingdom DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 9202 United Kingdom DR currently offering any rent specials?
9202 United Kingdom DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9202 United Kingdom DR pet-friendly?
No, 9202 United Kingdom DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9202 United Kingdom DR offer parking?
No, 9202 United Kingdom DR does not offer parking.
Does 9202 United Kingdom DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9202 United Kingdom DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9202 United Kingdom DR have a pool?
No, 9202 United Kingdom DR does not have a pool.
Does 9202 United Kingdom DR have accessible units?
No, 9202 United Kingdom DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9202 United Kingdom DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9202 United Kingdom DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9202 United Kingdom DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9202 United Kingdom DR does not have units with air conditioning.
