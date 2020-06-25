Beautiful and Nicely maintained House close to schools and shopping. Beautiful and shaded Backyard. Applicants must be qualified with good credit and payment History, verifiable incomeWill Be Vacant on SUnday 05/05/2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9202 United Kingdom DR have any available units?
9202 United Kingdom DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 9202 United Kingdom DR currently offering any rent specials?
9202 United Kingdom DR is not currently offering any rent specials.