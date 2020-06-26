Rent Calculator
Austin, TX
/
919 Keith Ln
Last updated February 1 2020
919 Keith Ln
919 Keith Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
919 Keith Lane, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home with hardwood floors throughout. It also includes washer and dryer. 2 Car garage. !!
(RLNE5487895)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 919 Keith Ln have any available units?
919 Keith Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 919 Keith Ln have?
Some of 919 Keith Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 919 Keith Ln currently offering any rent specials?
919 Keith Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Keith Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Keith Ln is pet friendly.
Does 919 Keith Ln offer parking?
Yes, 919 Keith Ln offers parking.
Does 919 Keith Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 Keith Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Keith Ln have a pool?
No, 919 Keith Ln does not have a pool.
Does 919 Keith Ln have accessible units?
No, 919 Keith Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Keith Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Keith Ln has units with dishwashers.
