Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

915 W. 23rd Street #209

915 West 23rd Street · (512) 474-4800
Location

915 West 23rd Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 915 W. 23rd Street #209 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
915 W. 23rd Street #209 Available 08/15/20 LENOX: desirable locations near UT WITH parking and washer/dryer - Only a few blocks for the University of Texas, this location makes the Lenox one of the most popular condominiums each year. Located right next to a UT bus shuttle stop and features 2 reserved parking, washer/dryer IN UNIT and walkable to restaurants, shops, bars, and UT.

To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour

Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:

-No Animals Permitted
-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).
-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)
-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval
-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)
-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal
-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal
-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5290268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 W. 23rd Street #209 have any available units?
915 W. 23rd Street #209 has a unit available for $1,940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 W. 23rd Street #209 have?
Some of 915 W. 23rd Street #209's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 W. 23rd Street #209 currently offering any rent specials?
915 W. 23rd Street #209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 W. 23rd Street #209 pet-friendly?
No, 915 W. 23rd Street #209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 915 W. 23rd Street #209 offer parking?
Yes, 915 W. 23rd Street #209 does offer parking.
Does 915 W. 23rd Street #209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 W. 23rd Street #209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 W. 23rd Street #209 have a pool?
No, 915 W. 23rd Street #209 does not have a pool.
Does 915 W. 23rd Street #209 have accessible units?
No, 915 W. 23rd Street #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 915 W. 23rd Street #209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 W. 23rd Street #209 does not have units with dishwashers.
