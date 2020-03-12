Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning online portal

915 W. 23rd Street #209 Available 08/15/20 LENOX: desirable locations near UT WITH parking and washer/dryer - Only a few blocks for the University of Texas, this location makes the Lenox one of the most popular condominiums each year. Located right next to a UT bus shuttle stop and features 2 reserved parking, washer/dryer IN UNIT and walkable to restaurants, shops, bars, and UT.



To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour



Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:



-No Animals Permitted

-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).

-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)

-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval

-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)

-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal

-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal

-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5290268)