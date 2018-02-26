914 Vargas Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

Gorgeous remodel in the heart of Austin. 3 bed, 2 bath with fresh paint throughout, designer light fixtures, no carpet. Beautiful kitchen with pro-type stainless steel appliances, Shaker cabinets, quartz counters and open to living area. The bathrooms are spa like boasting porcelain tile, new vanities with granite and quartz counters, Rainhead showers-take the stress of the day away here! LARGE back yard with full privacy fence surrounding. Put this house on your must see list, it won't last long.

Cable ready