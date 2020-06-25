912 W. 22nd St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in the heart of the UT campus where you can walk or easily grab public transportation to take you anywhere you need to go! This gated community offers on-site recycling, free, covered parking (restrictions apply) and pets are welcome.



You'll have a nice, fully-equipped kitchen, a washer and dryer, ceiling fans, Texas-sized walk-in closets, elevated ceilings and wood-style flooring.



Whether you are a student or a working professional, you'll love it here!

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.