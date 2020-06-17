All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 12 2019 at 11:45 PM

912 W. 22nd St.

912 22nd St · No Longer Available
Location

912 22nd St, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in the heart of the UT campus where you can walk or easily grab public transportation to take you anywhere you need to go! This gated community offers on-site recycling, free, covered parking (restrictions apply) and pets are welcome.

You'll have a nice, fully-equipped kitchen, a washer and dryer, ceiling fans, Texas-sized walk-in closets, elevated ceilings and wood-style flooring.

Whether you are a student or a working professional, you'll love it here!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 W. 22nd St. have any available units?
912 W. 22nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 W. 22nd St. have?
Some of 912 W. 22nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 W. 22nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
912 W. 22nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 W. 22nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 W. 22nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 912 W. 22nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 912 W. 22nd St. offers parking.
Does 912 W. 22nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 W. 22nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 W. 22nd St. have a pool?
No, 912 W. 22nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 912 W. 22nd St. have accessible units?
No, 912 W. 22nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 912 W. 22nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 W. 22nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
