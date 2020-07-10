Rent Calculator
9118 Sedgemoor #A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
9118 Sedgemoor #A
9118 Sedgemoor Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
9118 Sedgemoor Trail, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE2474604)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9118 Sedgemoor #A have any available units?
9118 Sedgemoor #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 9118 Sedgemoor #A currently offering any rent specials?
9118 Sedgemoor #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9118 Sedgemoor #A pet-friendly?
No, 9118 Sedgemoor #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 9118 Sedgemoor #A offer parking?
No, 9118 Sedgemoor #A does not offer parking.
Does 9118 Sedgemoor #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9118 Sedgemoor #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9118 Sedgemoor #A have a pool?
No, 9118 Sedgemoor #A does not have a pool.
Does 9118 Sedgemoor #A have accessible units?
No, 9118 Sedgemoor #A does not have accessible units.
Does 9118 Sedgemoor #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9118 Sedgemoor #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9118 Sedgemoor #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 9118 Sedgemoor #A does not have units with air conditioning.
