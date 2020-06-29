Beautiful, bright and open two story with three bedroom and two and a half bathrooms in Amber Oaks. Location is amazing for commutes and distance to shopping, sports arenas, dining, lakes and Downtown. Round Rock ISD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9111 Garnet Dr have any available units?
9111 Garnet Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9111 Garnet Dr have?
Some of 9111 Garnet Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9111 Garnet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9111 Garnet Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9111 Garnet Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9111 Garnet Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9111 Garnet Dr offer parking?
No, 9111 Garnet Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9111 Garnet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9111 Garnet Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9111 Garnet Dr have a pool?
No, 9111 Garnet Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9111 Garnet Dr have accessible units?
No, 9111 Garnet Dr does not have accessible units.