Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9105 Moonstone Dr
9105 Moonstone Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Austin
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location
9105 Moonstone Dr, Austin, TX 78729
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, bright and opened Three Bedroom Twon and a half bathroom 2 story in Amber Oaks. Location is amazing for commutes and distance to shopping, sports arenas, dining, lakes and Downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9105 Moonstone Dr have any available units?
9105 Moonstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9105 Moonstone Dr have?
Some of 9105 Moonstone Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9105 Moonstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9105 Moonstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9105 Moonstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9105 Moonstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9105 Moonstone Dr offer parking?
No, 9105 Moonstone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9105 Moonstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9105 Moonstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9105 Moonstone Dr have a pool?
No, 9105 Moonstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9105 Moonstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 9105 Moonstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9105 Moonstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9105 Moonstone Dr has units with dishwashers.
