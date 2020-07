Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

One of a Kind Duplex in Hot Area of South Austin! Rare 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath on an Enormous Lot with a Huge Fenced In Backyard! Very Private Location with No Neighbors Behind the Property and in a Cul-de-sac! Kitchen Opens to the Family Room, Great for Entertaining! Refrigerator INCLUDED! Spacious Master Bedroom with HUGE Walk-In Closet! Attached Garage! Immaculately Maintained Property close to Major Highways, Employers, Shopping, Dining! Easy Access to Downtown! THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!