Home
/
Austin, TX
/
908 Poplar
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
908 Poplar
908 Poplar Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
908 Poplar Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
908 Poplar Available 08/10/20 Rare affordable 2 bedroom with a loft in WC! -
(RLNE5627069)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 908 Poplar have any available units?
908 Poplar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 908 Poplar currently offering any rent specials?
908 Poplar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Poplar pet-friendly?
No, 908 Poplar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 908 Poplar offer parking?
No, 908 Poplar does not offer parking.
Does 908 Poplar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Poplar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Poplar have a pool?
No, 908 Poplar does not have a pool.
Does 908 Poplar have accessible units?
No, 908 Poplar does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Poplar have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Poplar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Poplar have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Poplar does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
