Unit has vinyl laminate flooring throughout; no carpet. Convenient Northwest Hills location. Close to Arboretum/Gateway/Domain/Whole Foods & Shopping. Fireplace in living/dining room area. Tenant must maintain Renter's Insurance.
(RLNE5690553)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 have any available units?
9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 have?
Some of 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.