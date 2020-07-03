All apartments in Austin
9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102

9079 Jollyville Road · No Longer Available
Location

9079 Jollyville Road, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit has vinyl laminate flooring throughout; no carpet. Convenient Northwest Hills location. Close to Arboretum/Gateway/Domain/Whole Foods & Shopping. Fireplace in living/dining room area. Tenant must maintain Renter's Insurance.

(RLNE5690553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 have any available units?
9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 have?
Some of 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 pet-friendly?
No, 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 offer parking?
Yes, 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 offers parking.
Does 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 have a pool?
No, 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 does not have a pool.
Does 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9079 Jollyville Rd Apt 102 has units with dishwashers.

