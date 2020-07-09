Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

906 Possum Trot Dr - Poss906 Available 08/23/19 JUST UPDATED Cute 1/1 House in Deep Eddy/Tarrytown with large sunroom - Super cute Deep Eddy 1 bedroom House with large attached sunroom, updated bathroom and kitchen, open living, dining kitchen area with exposed beams, refinished wood floors, classic charming character. Stainless appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, central a/c system, large bedroom with Large walk in closet. Large air conditioned sun room has a enclosed utility room with washer and dryer connections. Fenced back yard, off street parking. Close to downtown, Lady Bird Lake hike and bike.



(RLNE3971795)