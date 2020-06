Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful three story home with great views of downtown. Spacious bonus room on the 3rd floor which can be used as an office, den or 4th bedroom. Pet friendly with stained concrete downstairs and Pergo on the 2nd and 3rd floors. Awesome location - walking distance to downtown, the East side, and Franklin's BBQ! Perfect rental for young professionals looking to enjoy Texas' most vibrant city.