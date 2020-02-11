All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

Location

905 Annie St, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
accessible
parking
Owner/agent. Darling cottage home nestled under a canopy of Live Oaks and situated on a huge, fenced-in yard. Home heavily remodeled while keeping the cottage charm. Washer (2019 LG), dryer, fridge, flat-screen TV are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 W Annie ST have any available units?
905 W Annie ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 W Annie ST have?
Some of 905 W Annie ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 W Annie ST currently offering any rent specials?
905 W Annie ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 W Annie ST pet-friendly?
No, 905 W Annie ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 905 W Annie ST offer parking?
Yes, 905 W Annie ST offers parking.
Does 905 W Annie ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 W Annie ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 W Annie ST have a pool?
No, 905 W Annie ST does not have a pool.
Does 905 W Annie ST have accessible units?
Yes, 905 W Annie ST has accessible units.
Does 905 W Annie ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 W Annie ST has units with dishwashers.
