905 W Annie ST

Owner/agent. Darling cottage home nestled under a canopy of Live Oaks and situated on a huge, fenced-in yard. Home heavily remodeled while keeping the cottage charm. Washer (2019 LG), dryer, fridge, flat-screen TV are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
