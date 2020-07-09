Rent Calculator
904 W. 22nd #102
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
904 W. 22nd #102
904 22nd St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
904 22nd St, Austin, TX 78705
West University
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
904 W. 22nd #102 Available 08/15/19 Gated West Campus One Bedroom - Located in the heart of West Campus. Quiet community includes swimming pool. Many restaurants within a few blocks of the unit.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4505643)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 904 W. 22nd #102 have any available units?
904 W. 22nd #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 904 W. 22nd #102 currently offering any rent specials?
904 W. 22nd #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 W. 22nd #102 pet-friendly?
No, 904 W. 22nd #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 904 W. 22nd #102 offer parking?
No, 904 W. 22nd #102 does not offer parking.
Does 904 W. 22nd #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 W. 22nd #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 W. 22nd #102 have a pool?
Yes, 904 W. 22nd #102 has a pool.
Does 904 W. 22nd #102 have accessible units?
No, 904 W. 22nd #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 904 W. 22nd #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 W. 22nd #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 W. 22nd #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 W. 22nd #102 does not have units with air conditioning.
