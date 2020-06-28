All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 29 2020 at 5:16 AM

903 Romeria Drive #203

903 Romeria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

903 Romeria Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Updated flooring with vinyl plank, wood look~includes washer, dryer and refrigerator.~Open living room with fireplace~ Covered parking~Great price for central Austin~ Walk to the Triangle~
903 Romeria Drive
Austin, TX 78757

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Romeria Drive #203 have any available units?
903 Romeria Drive #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Romeria Drive #203 have?
Some of 903 Romeria Drive #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Romeria Drive #203 currently offering any rent specials?
903 Romeria Drive #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Romeria Drive #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Romeria Drive #203 is pet friendly.
Does 903 Romeria Drive #203 offer parking?
Yes, 903 Romeria Drive #203 offers parking.
Does 903 Romeria Drive #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 Romeria Drive #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Romeria Drive #203 have a pool?
No, 903 Romeria Drive #203 does not have a pool.
Does 903 Romeria Drive #203 have accessible units?
No, 903 Romeria Drive #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Romeria Drive #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Romeria Drive #203 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
