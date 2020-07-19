Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
903 Milford Way - B
903 Milford Way
No Longer Available
Location
903 Milford Way, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Great Location!Near Schools! breakfast bar,walk in closet, small fenced backyard.
Great Location!Near Schools, shopping! breakfast bar,walk in closet, small fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 903 Milford Way - B have any available units?
903 Milford Way - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 903 Milford Way - B have?
Some of 903 Milford Way - B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 903 Milford Way - B currently offering any rent specials?
903 Milford Way - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Milford Way - B pet-friendly?
No, 903 Milford Way - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 903 Milford Way - B offer parking?
Yes, 903 Milford Way - B offers parking.
Does 903 Milford Way - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Milford Way - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Milford Way - B have a pool?
No, 903 Milford Way - B does not have a pool.
Does 903 Milford Way - B have accessible units?
No, 903 Milford Way - B does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Milford Way - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Milford Way - B has units with dishwashers.
