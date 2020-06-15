All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 AM

9024 NORTHGATE BLVD

9024 Northgate Boulevard · (512) 318-2918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9024 Northgate Boulevard, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,359

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
Come home to your own private oasis in the heart of Austin. These newly renovated apartment gems feature wood plank flooring, walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, upgrade cabinets and patios/balconies! Covered parking is available and 24-hour maintenance for any emergencies that may arise. The location is convenient to major highways and North Ridge Austin Community College. Explore all the great nearby shopping and dining or take advantage of all the on-site amenities at your fingertips. Swim in one of the resort style pools, take your kids to the playground, utilize the business center or work up a sweat in the fitness center! The park-like setting is sure to invigorate your senses and offer a relaxing environment from the stress of everyday life. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9024 NORTHGATE BLVD have any available units?
9024 NORTHGATE BLVD has a unit available for $1,359 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9024 NORTHGATE BLVD have?
Some of 9024 NORTHGATE BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9024 NORTHGATE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
9024 NORTHGATE BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9024 NORTHGATE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 9024 NORTHGATE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9024 NORTHGATE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 9024 NORTHGATE BLVD does offer parking.
Does 9024 NORTHGATE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9024 NORTHGATE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9024 NORTHGATE BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 9024 NORTHGATE BLVD has a pool.
Does 9024 NORTHGATE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 9024 NORTHGATE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 9024 NORTHGATE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9024 NORTHGATE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
