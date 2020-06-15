9024 NORTHGATE BLVD

Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance

Come home to your own private oasis in the heart of Austin. These newly renovated apartment gems feature wood plank flooring, walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, upgrade cabinets and patios/balconies! Covered parking is available and 24-hour maintenance for any emergencies that may arise. The location is convenient to major highways and North Ridge Austin Community College. Explore all the great nearby shopping and dining or take advantage of all the on-site amenities at your fingertips. Swim in one of the resort style pools, take your kids to the playground, utilize the business center or work up a sweat in the fitness center! The park-like setting is sure to invigorate your senses and offer a relaxing environment from the stress of everyday life. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.