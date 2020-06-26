902 Meriden Lane, B

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Driveway parking for 2 vehicles + street parking available. Recently remodeled and updated luxury 2 bedroom 1 full bath 2 story unit w/ hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, Sky light in bath, vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, and 2nd story French doors opening up to wood & wrought iron patio. Walk to Maudies / Magnolia Cafe, Massive backyard with large storage shed. Utility hall closet with stacked front-loading Whirlpool Duet Washer and Dryer." Owner will entertain select upgrades