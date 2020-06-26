All apartments in Austin
902 Meriden Lane, B
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:04 PM

902 Meriden Lane, B

902 Meriden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

902 Meriden Lane, Austin, TX 78703
Deep Eddy

Amenities

Driveway parking for 2 vehicles + street parking available. Recently remodeled and updated luxury 2 bedroom 1 full bath 2 story unit w/ hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, Sky light in bath, vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, and 2nd story French doors opening up to wood & wrought iron patio. Walk to Maudies / Magnolia Cafe, Massive backyard with large storage shed. Utility hall closet with stacked front-loading Whirlpool Duet Washer and Dryer." Owner will entertain select upgrades

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Meriden Lane, B have any available units?
902 Meriden Lane, B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Meriden Lane, B have?
Some of 902 Meriden Lane, B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Meriden Lane, B currently offering any rent specials?
902 Meriden Lane, B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Meriden Lane, B pet-friendly?
No, 902 Meriden Lane, B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 902 Meriden Lane, B offer parking?
Yes, 902 Meriden Lane, B offers parking.
Does 902 Meriden Lane, B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 Meriden Lane, B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Meriden Lane, B have a pool?
Yes, 902 Meriden Lane, B has a pool.
Does 902 Meriden Lane, B have accessible units?
No, 902 Meriden Lane, B does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Meriden Lane, B have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Meriden Lane, B does not have units with dishwashers.
