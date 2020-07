Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2/2 duplex located in the hot South Austin area! Minutes from Moontower Saloon and Southpark Meadows! Nice sized rooms, hardwood style flooring in kitchen with carpet throughout with lots of natural light. There is a nice sized backyard perfect for your pet. The living area has built-in bookcases. This unit is available SOON! Don't miss out!