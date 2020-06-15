All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215

901 W 9th St · (737) 215-4630
Location

901 W 9th St, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo at the Nokonah! - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo at the Nokonah! ~ Second Living Area for a Small Office or Study ~ Spacious Living/Kitchen/Dining area ~ All Wood Floors ~ Stainless Appliances and Granite in the Kitchen and Bathroom ~ Just Down the Hall from the Pool and Gym ~ Right Across from Duncan Park and Just One Block from Whole Foods ~ Secured Underground Parking and 24-Hour Concierge ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE4696288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 have any available units?
901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 have?
Some of 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 currently offering any rent specials?
901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 is pet friendly.
Does 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 offer parking?
Yes, 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 does offer parking.
Does 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 have a pool?
Yes, 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 has a pool.
Does 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 have accessible units?
No, 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215 does not have units with dishwashers.
