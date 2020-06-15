901 W. 9th Street - Unit 215

Amenities
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo at the Nokonah! - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo at the Nokonah! ~ Second Living Area for a Small Office or Study ~ Spacious Living/Kitchen/Dining area ~ All Wood Floors ~ Stainless Appliances and Granite in the Kitchen and Bathroom ~ Just Down the Hall from the Pool and Gym ~ Right Across from Duncan Park and Just One Block from Whole Foods ~ Secured Underground Parking and 24-Hour Concierge ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com
