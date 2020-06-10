All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

901 W 9th St

901 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

901 West 9th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Downtown Austin

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/994c406038 ---- Avail Now, sm pet ok. Luxuriously appointed, fully furnished, 1 bdrm, 1 bath condo for lease for the 1st time in the West Tower of the Nokonah Condominiums at 9th and Lamar. Downtown Austin living at its finest, in an unbeatable location. Professionally Designed and Furnished a few years ago as a second home for a music executive, this space is perfect for the discerning person who values quality. Move-in ready, just bring your clothes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 W 9th St have any available units?
901 W 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 W 9th St have?
Some of 901 W 9th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 W 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
901 W 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 W 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 W 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 901 W 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 901 W 9th St offers parking.
Does 901 W 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 W 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 W 9th St have a pool?
No, 901 W 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 901 W 9th St have accessible units?
No, 901 W 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 901 W 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 W 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
