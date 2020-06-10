901 W 9th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/994c406038 ---- Avail Now, sm pet ok. Luxuriously appointed, fully furnished, 1 bdrm, 1 bath condo for lease for the 1st time in the West Tower of the Nokonah Condominiums at 9th and Lamar. Downtown Austin living at its finest, in an unbeatable location. Professionally Designed and Furnished a few years ago as a second home for a music executive, this space is perfect for the discerning person who values quality. Move-in ready, just bring your clothes!