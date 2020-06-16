All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 901 Red River St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
901 Red River St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

901 Red River St

901 Red River Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

901 Red River Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
trash valet
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

I know I know, times have been tough. Your 50ft yacht has been seized, your luxury 163rd floor condo penthouse in the Burj Khalifa has been has been confiscated, your private gold plated airstream jet was hijacked by sky pirates, and you've been ousted as CEO from your multi jillion dollar tech startup that you founded from your parent's storage closet. To add insult to injury, you've even started holding back from adding guac to your tacos.

Oh the humanity! But fret not, despite all of your (temporary) setbacks, You've still managed to hold on to your most prized asset. Your sweet luxury East Austin apartment. You know the one, the one near all those cool food trucks and restaurants. The one with the sweet pool. So yeah, at least that is going well.

Anyways, hit me up about finding your future apartment!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available

Gourmet kitchens with sleek granite countertops

Deluxe cabinets and designer hardware with under-cabinet lighting

Microwave ovens

Full-size washers and dryers

Dramatic nine-foot ceilings

Faux wood floors

Ceramic tile entries

Sweeping city views

Ceiling fans

Built-in computer desks & bookcases

Luxurious bathrooms with marble countertops

Oversized garden tubs

Walk-in showers with dual vanities

Spacious walk-in closets

Dual-pane Low-E energy-efficient windows

Oversized patios and balconies*

Private street-level entrances

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

ENERGY STAR® Certified community

Resort-style pool with cascading waterfall

24-hour state-of-the art fitness center

Reservable game room with billiards, shuffleboard & full kitchen

Cyber lounge and conference room

Wi-Fi access throughout clubhouse and pool areas

Outdoor deck with poolside bar

Beautifully landscaped courtyards with BBQ grills, fountains and multiple dining areas

Gourmet coffee bar with Starbucks coffee

Complimentary controlled-access garage parking with direct access at each level

Guest parking & reserved spaces available

Large climate-controlled private storage areas available

Bike storage available

Convenient elevators

Pet friendly community

Valet trash and recycling

5 minutes to downtown, walking-distance to bars and restaurants

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Red River St have any available units?
901 Red River St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Red River St have?
Some of 901 Red River St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Red River St currently offering any rent specials?
901 Red River St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Red River St pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Red River St is pet friendly.
Does 901 Red River St offer parking?
Yes, 901 Red River St does offer parking.
Does 901 Red River St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 Red River St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Red River St have a pool?
Yes, 901 Red River St has a pool.
Does 901 Red River St have accessible units?
Yes, 901 Red River St has accessible units.
Does 901 Red River St have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Red River St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 901 Red River St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Bent Tree
8405 Bent Tree Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Volume 5
2500 E 22nd St
Austin, TX 78722
Menlo at Mueller
6855 E Highway 290
Austin, TX 78723
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Channings Mark Apartments
11282 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity