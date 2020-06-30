All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:06 PM

9009 North PLZ

9009 North Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

9009 North Plaza, Austin, TX 78753
Heritage Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
This condo boasts 4bed w/ 2 walk-in closets,walkout balcony & 3bath~Its well-designed layout offers a large living room w/ a cozy fireplace~The bright & spacious kitchen provides a delightful dining area, ample cabinetry, & white countertops~Outdoors has private patio,2 covered parking spots,easy access to pool & tennis court & just a short drive to Domain, Airport & downtown~Includes front loading washer & dryer, patio table & chairs, & double door refrigerator~Owner pays water bill. Lockbox on doorside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 North PLZ have any available units?
9009 North PLZ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9009 North PLZ have?
Some of 9009 North PLZ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9009 North PLZ currently offering any rent specials?
9009 North PLZ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 North PLZ pet-friendly?
No, 9009 North PLZ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9009 North PLZ offer parking?
Yes, 9009 North PLZ offers parking.
Does 9009 North PLZ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9009 North PLZ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 North PLZ have a pool?
Yes, 9009 North PLZ has a pool.
Does 9009 North PLZ have accessible units?
No, 9009 North PLZ does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 North PLZ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9009 North PLZ has units with dishwashers.

