9009 North PLZ

Amenities
This condo boasts 4bed w/ 2 walk-in closets,walkout balcony & 3bath~Its well-designed layout offers a large living room w/ a cozy fireplace~The bright & spacious kitchen provides a delightful dining area, ample cabinetry, & white countertops~Outdoors has private patio,2 covered parking spots,easy access to pool & tennis court & just a short drive to Domain, Airport & downtown~Includes front loading washer & dryer, patio table & chairs, & double door refrigerator~Owner pays water bill. Lockbox on doorside.