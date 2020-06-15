All apartments in Austin
9009 NORTH FM 620
9009 NORTH FM 620

9009 N Fm 620 · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9009 N Fm 620, Austin, TX 78726

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
recently renovated
pool table
tennis court
volleyball court
business center
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
pool table
putting green
internet access
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
The location, amazing price, recreational amenities and customer service combine to offer you an upscale lifestyle. Stay in shape playing tennis or volleyball, perfect your putting skills on the putting green or challenge friends to a game of billiards or darts. You can also browse the internet in the business center or watch a movie in the theater room! Interior amenities include Italian marble entry ways, jetted Roman tubs, wood-burning fireplaces, a built-in computer niche. a beautiful kitchen and ample storage! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 NORTH FM 620 have any available units?
9009 NORTH FM 620 has a unit available for $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9009 NORTH FM 620 have?
Some of 9009 NORTH FM 620's amenities include putting green, recently renovated, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9009 NORTH FM 620 currently offering any rent specials?
9009 NORTH FM 620 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 NORTH FM 620 pet-friendly?
No, 9009 NORTH FM 620 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9009 NORTH FM 620 offer parking?
No, 9009 NORTH FM 620 does not offer parking.
Does 9009 NORTH FM 620 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9009 NORTH FM 620 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 NORTH FM 620 have a pool?
No, 9009 NORTH FM 620 does not have a pool.
Does 9009 NORTH FM 620 have accessible units?
No, 9009 NORTH FM 620 does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 NORTH FM 620 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9009 NORTH FM 620 does not have units with dishwashers.
