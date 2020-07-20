9009 NORTH FM 620

Amenities

putting green recently renovated pool table tennis court volleyball court business center

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities business center pool table putting green internet access media room tennis court volleyball court

The location, amazing price, recreational amenities and customer service combine to offer you an upscale lifestyle. Stay in shape playing tennis or volleyball, perfect your putting skills on the putting green or challenge friends to a game of billiards or darts. You can also browse the internet in the business center or watch a movie in the theater room! Interior amenities include Italian marble entry ways, jetted Roman tubs, wood-burning fireplaces, a built-in computer niche. a beautiful kitchen and ample storage! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.