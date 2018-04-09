All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 14 2020 at 10:47 PM

8922 Menchaca Road

8922 Manchaca Road · No Longer Available
Location

8922 Manchaca Road, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Gated Community.3 beds/2.5 bath, 1 car garage. Polished concrete downstairs carpet upstairs. Island kitchens w/granite, 45" shaker style kitchen cabinets, Italian porcelain backsplashes. Double vanity bath w/glass-enclosed showers + soaking tub. Huge walk-in closets. Fenced backyard w/covered porch. Community dog park. HOA includes water/gas/trash, exterior insurance, landscape, pest control. Tankless hot water heater, spray foam insulation.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,125, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,125, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8922 Menchaca Road have any available units?
8922 Menchaca Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8922 Menchaca Road have?
Some of 8922 Menchaca Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8922 Menchaca Road currently offering any rent specials?
8922 Menchaca Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8922 Menchaca Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8922 Menchaca Road is pet friendly.
Does 8922 Menchaca Road offer parking?
Yes, 8922 Menchaca Road offers parking.
Does 8922 Menchaca Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8922 Menchaca Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8922 Menchaca Road have a pool?
No, 8922 Menchaca Road does not have a pool.
Does 8922 Menchaca Road have accessible units?
No, 8922 Menchaca Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8922 Menchaca Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8922 Menchaca Road does not have units with dishwashers.

