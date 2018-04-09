8922 Menchaca Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets dog park

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Gated Community.3 beds/2.5 bath, 1 car garage. Polished concrete downstairs carpet upstairs. Island kitchens w/granite, 45" shaker style kitchen cabinets, Italian porcelain backsplashes. Double vanity bath w/glass-enclosed showers + soaking tub. Huge walk-in closets. Fenced backyard w/covered porch. Community dog park. HOA includes water/gas/trash, exterior insurance, landscape, pest control. Tankless hot water heater, spray foam insulation.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,125, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,125, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.