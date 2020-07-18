All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8913 Parker Ranch CIR

Location

8913 Parker Ranch Cir, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
game room
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful, modern new South Austin condo. Just min. to Southpark Meadows, Stephenson Nature Preserve, & more! Luxurious center Island kitchen inc. quartz counters, SS appliances, 4-burner gas range & walk-in pantry. Kitchen open to living w/easy access to covered patio for entertaining. Elegant powder room.nSpacious master suite w/dual closets & lavish bath w/double vanity & linen closet. Generous secondary bed also w/WIC & bath. Loft space perfect for game room or home office. Washer/dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8913 Parker Ranch CIR have any available units?
8913 Parker Ranch CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8913 Parker Ranch CIR have?
Some of 8913 Parker Ranch CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8913 Parker Ranch CIR currently offering any rent specials?
8913 Parker Ranch CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8913 Parker Ranch CIR pet-friendly?
No, 8913 Parker Ranch CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8913 Parker Ranch CIR offer parking?
Yes, 8913 Parker Ranch CIR offers parking.
Does 8913 Parker Ranch CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8913 Parker Ranch CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8913 Parker Ranch CIR have a pool?
No, 8913 Parker Ranch CIR does not have a pool.
Does 8913 Parker Ranch CIR have accessible units?
No, 8913 Parker Ranch CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 8913 Parker Ranch CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8913 Parker Ranch CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
