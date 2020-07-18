8913 Parker Ranch CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful, modern new South Austin condo. Just min. to Southpark Meadows, Stephenson Nature Preserve, & more! Luxurious center Island kitchen inc. quartz counters, SS appliances, 4-burner gas range & walk-in pantry. Kitchen open to living w/easy access to covered patio for entertaining. Elegant powder room.nSpacious master suite w/dual closets & lavish bath w/double vanity & linen closet. Generous secondary bed also w/WIC & bath. Loft space perfect for game room or home office. Washer/dryer included!