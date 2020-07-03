Charming detached unit on Cul-de-Sac with upgraded kitchen. No shared walls! Open concept! Remodeled bath features stand up shower. No carpet. Spacious backyard. Close to Target, HEB, Ramen Tatsuya and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8900 Tina CT have any available units?
8900 Tina CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 8900 Tina CT currently offering any rent specials?
8900 Tina CT is not currently offering any rent specials.