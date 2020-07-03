All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 17 2020 at 6:01 PM

8900 Tina CT

8900 Tina Court · No Longer Available
Location

8900 Tina Court, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming detached unit on Cul-de-Sac with upgraded kitchen. No shared walls! Open concept! Remodeled bath features stand up shower. No carpet. Spacious backyard. Close to Target, HEB, Ramen Tatsuya and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8900 Tina CT have any available units?
8900 Tina CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 8900 Tina CT currently offering any rent specials?
8900 Tina CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8900 Tina CT pet-friendly?
No, 8900 Tina CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8900 Tina CT offer parking?
No, 8900 Tina CT does not offer parking.
Does 8900 Tina CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8900 Tina CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8900 Tina CT have a pool?
No, 8900 Tina CT does not have a pool.
Does 8900 Tina CT have accessible units?
No, 8900 Tina CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8900 Tina CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8900 Tina CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8900 Tina CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8900 Tina CT does not have units with air conditioning.

