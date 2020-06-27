8888 Tallwood Dr #1106

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**** 2 WKS FREE RENT - CALL FOR DETAILS !!!! ARBORETUM AREA !! 2,2 CONDO - SUPER LOCATION!!! Easy access to 360/183. Arboretum shopping & dining. Condominium community - Largest unit in community ! 1st level unit, located in BLDG 1. Unique floor plan : 2 bed with 2 full bath. Spacious living / dining open to kitchen. Kitchen offers granite counter tops. 2 fireplaces. Extended patio area. Great roommate floor plan, each bedrooms has it's own A/C system. Walk-in laundry room. 2 parking spots , Community pool.



(RLNE5149903)