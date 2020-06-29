All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

8817 S. 1st

8817 South 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

8817 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a355770b0 ---- WELCOME TO JAMES ON SOUTH FIRST The warmth of an outdoor fireplace, the chill of your toes in the swimming pool, and a springtime breeze entering your patio are all moments you can enjoy at James on South First in Austin, TX. Make your way to our leasing office and select from a collection of one, two and three bedroom homes, each designed with top-of-the-line features. Appreciate the sleek wood-style floors that create a pleasant flow throughout the apartment, and enjoy the stainless steel appliances, espresso shaker-style cabinets, gorgeous subway tile back splashes, and gas stovetops. Select homes have massive kitchen islands with dark stone countertops that give you plenty of room to prepare all your favorite meals. Stroll through the neighborhood and discover exceptional outdoor and indoor amenities, including the infinity-edge pool, the on-site dog park and the twenty-four-hour fitness center. Your apartment at James on South First is located fifteen minutes south of downtown Austin, making it a convenient address with quick access to TX-35. Residents of James on South First experience a complete package of refined living. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8817 S. 1st have any available units?
8817 S. 1st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8817 S. 1st have?
Some of 8817 S. 1st's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8817 S. 1st currently offering any rent specials?
8817 S. 1st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8817 S. 1st pet-friendly?
Yes, 8817 S. 1st is pet friendly.
Does 8817 S. 1st offer parking?
No, 8817 S. 1st does not offer parking.
Does 8817 S. 1st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8817 S. 1st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8817 S. 1st have a pool?
Yes, 8817 S. 1st has a pool.
Does 8817 S. 1st have accessible units?
No, 8817 S. 1st does not have accessible units.
Does 8817 S. 1st have units with dishwashers?
No, 8817 S. 1st does not have units with dishwashers.

