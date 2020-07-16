8810 Mountain Path Cir

Amenities
GREAT LOCATION - close to Mopac, Loop 360/Arboretum, Apple, Domain & 183 - in a well-established neighborhood. Updated galley kitchen, large windows, wood flooring, loads of natural light, covered deck & outdoor patio space, a perfect space to relax & unwind! Master up & private guest suite w/full bath, kitchenette, HVAC & private entry which offers great flexibility. Beautiful yard & views galore! Unfurnished. Meticulously maintained. OPTION FOR 615 sqft MOTHER-IN-LAW SUITE w/FULL KITCHEN for $4300.
(RLNE5873436)