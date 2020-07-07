Rent Calculator
Austin, TX
8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM
8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A
8807 Pineridge Drive
No Longer Available
8807 Pineridge Drive, Austin, TX 78729
w/d hookup
parking
carpet
carpet
w/d hookup
parking
Nice 3/2 duplex. Spacious backyard, tile throughout, fans in every room, no carpet, open floor plan and much more. Great location, close to shopping, and major highways.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A have any available units?
8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A offers parking.
Does 8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A have a pool?
No, 8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A have accessible units?
No, 8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 8807 Pineridge Dr Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
